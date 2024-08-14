Nigerians have reacted to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) performance of five students of a secondary school in Ebonyi

A teacher who teaches in the students' school shared their results on social media, saying she was overjoyed

She appreciated the school's director, the teachers and supportive families, whom she said were integral to the students' academic success

An Ebonyi teacher, Chi Di Mma, has celebrated the performance of some students from her school, Prime College of Immaculate, Okposi, who sat for the WASSCE.

The overjoyed teacher said the students' performance was a reflection of their hard work and dedication.

She appreciated the school management, teachers and parents for contributing to the students' academic feat.

Chi Di Mma wrote on Facebook:

"I am overjoyed to share that our students have achieved exceptional results in the 2024 WAEC exams! 🏅👏 Their dedication and hard work have truly shone through, and their success is well-deserved.

"A special thanks to our amazing director, teachers and supportive families who have been integral to this achievement.

"Your encouragement and guidance have made all the difference.

"Here’s to celebrating these remarkable accomplishments and to the bright futures that lie ahead for our students. Congratulations to all!"

Similarities in the 5 students' WAEC results

The teacher shared the WASSCE results of five students and congratulated them. One of the students, Ogbu Chiadikaobi Friday, had three A1's in general mathematics, civic education and marketing.

Another one, Emmanuel Agwu, also had an A1 in marketing, civic education and general mathematics. It is noteworthy that the five students had A1's in general mathematics, civic education and marketing.

See the students' WAEC results here.

People celebrated with the Ebonyi teacher

Rejoice Okike said:

"Amazing results congratulations."

Ezekiel Chigaemezu said:

"Congratulations.

"I thank God for them."

Patrick Onyinyechi Jessica said:

"Big congratulations to them."

Justice Sunday said:

"May the name of the most High God be praised. Amen."

Temitayor Holabayor said:

"Loved that phrase "... amazing director, teachers and supportive families..."

"Says a lot about all hands being on deck Chï Dï Mmä."

Mary Chinecherem said:

"Wow that's awesome we all thank God."

