A Nigerian student has become a viral sensation on social media after she revealed her scores in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination

According to the 400 level student, she had the best WAEC result and also recorded 264 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in 2020

The young lady's 7A's and 2B's scores in the WAEC exam left many internet users with questions

A female undergraduate, Naomi, has said she had the best WAEC result and the second best score in her secondary school.

Taking to X, Naomi said she scored 7A's and 2B's in her WAEC exam and had 264 in the JAMB examination in 2020.

Naomi revealed she graduated from the Federal Government Girls' College, Owerri, in 2020. The young lady opened up that she is currently a 400 level student.

She noted that she had the stellar performances without any examination malpractice.

Her tweet on X read:

"I had the best WAEC result and 2nd highest JAMB score in my secondary school without any form of exam malpractice.

"WAEC 7As and 2Bs.

"JAMB 264.

"Federal Government Girls’ College Owerri, Imo state 2020 set☺️."

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail the lady's results

@ChiemelaFortun3 said:

"See as dem leave the important thing Dey focus on the year you graduated, ikegwuru 😂."

@purple_dera said:

"Someone said you’re one of those people that have 2heads😂😂 Smart girl!"

@elonisaclownn said:

"I don’t want to imagine your age when I was in yr1."

@sochiofgoodlife said:

"I graduated from Feddy Owerri too🤭.

"The set before yours🫠.

"Were you a boarder or day student?"

@ARINZEACO said:

"So you are one of those people that have two heads."

@stephen_olgade said:

"7As and 2Bs without malpractice but 264 in JAMB.

"It's okay, congratulations."

