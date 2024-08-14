A boy who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) made his mother proud

The 14-year-old-boy took his West African Examination Council (WAEC) at the Brainsland International School, Mile 4

He did well in the examination as he got six Bs and two As, making his mother proudly celebrate his performance

A Nigerian boy who took the 2024 WASSCE made his mother proud with an excellent performance.

The boy registered and took his WAEC at Brainsland International School, Mile 4 and the result is out.

Obusah Ifeanyi Owen scored A1 in two WAEC subjects. Photo credit: Facebook/Hon Kate Owen Obusoh.

His mother, Hon. Kate Owen Obusoh, posted the WAEC result on Facebook to celebrate her son.

"Thank you Lord! Thank you Jesus! Thank you my son! Thank you Brainisland Intl School. I am grateful and happy that our money, time and sweat wasn’t in vain. this is my 14 years old son WAEC result. Your dream of becoming a Cyber security White Hat Hacker will surely come to pass in Jesus name… Amen. I’m grateful Lord."

Boy who scored A1 in two WAEC subjects

A breakdown of the WAEC result shows that the student, Obusah Ifeanyi Owen made A1 in two subjects.

Owen got an A1 in both general mathematics and physics. He made B2 in data processing and chemistry.

Owen also got B3 in economics, civic education, English language, chemistry and biology.

Reactions as Nigerian boy passes his WAEC

Peace Emeji said:

"Congrats to you Didi. I wish you more great results even at your university level. You will keep making your parents proud. I love you my Didi. Keep winning cause this is your starting point of winning and you will keep it up."

Nimmo Maiyaki Kingsley said:

"Congratulations to divine. We return all the glory to God. Divine, you are blessed."

@Pamela Idongesit David Esu said:

"Congratulations dear, greater heights in Jesus name."

