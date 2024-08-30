A Nigerian man was proud of his aunt's son, Nwaorisa Chidiebere Charles, after seeing his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

He shared it on social media with excitement and described the result as brilliant and rare to see

Chidiebere, a science student, got A1 in technical drawing, computer studies and physics and had six B's

The WASSCE result of Nwaorisa Chidiebere Charles, a student who wrote at Tower of Ivory Schools, Ediene, Abak, has been celebrated on social media.

A man, Gabriel Onyekwere, excitedly posted the result on Facebook and said the boy is his aunt's son.

Chidiebere got three A1's and six B's, including in subjects such as general mathematics, further mathematics and English language.

Gabriel was shocked and amazed by Chidiebere's performance, saying it filled his belly with butterflies and "burst his head."

An overjoyed Gabriel said the result was one of a kind. He wrote on Facebook:

"I can't keep quite, my head is bursting, butterflies full my belle as I celebrate my Aunty's son, who made three 'A's and six 'B's in this just concluded WAEC exam.

"Such a brilliant result, not just from a "special exam center" but from the prestigious Tower of Ivory Schools in Uyo.

"This kind of result is so rare to see...

"Who dey check am?

"Congratulations Charles. More flying colours awaits you in future."

On Monday, August 12, WAEC announced the release of the WASSCE results.

