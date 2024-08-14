A little Nigerian girl has gone viral on TikTok after demanding that her mother stops giving her garri for breakfast

In a video, the girl lamented that she was no longer enjoying the food as she needed a variety of meals, not only garri

Social media users who came across the emotional video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A little girl's touching plea to her mother about her choice of breakfast has captured the attention of social media users.

The girl, who was visibly upset, expressed her dissatisfaction with being served garri for breakfast every morning.

Little girl cries over breakfast meal Photo credit: @kam_mersteve/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl complains bitterly over garri and soup

Her mother, identified with the handle @kam_mersteve on TikTok, shared the video and asked netizens to help her judge the case.

In the clip, the girl tearfully asked her mother why she was being given garri for breakfast every day, stating that she needed a variety of meals.

In her words:

"Mummy how can you be giving somebody garri in the morning for breakfast? Mummy stop giving me garri in the morning. I don't like it. Is it good? I am tired of eating garri in the morning and that is on period."

Her mother shared the video on TikTok, jokingly stating that she never knew it was a crime to serve her daughter garri for breakfast.

"Abeg make una help me judge this matter. Na crime to chop swallow as breakfast? But na wetin I get na. Kammy has made mummy realise that eating garri as breakfast na serious crime o," the mother said.

Reactions as little girl complains over breakfast

The TikTok video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens in the comments.

@Nwanyi na aga aga said:

"But make we tell ourselves the truth, garri in the morning is not good."

@Omotolani wrote:

"Imagine dey know how to select food but will not drop money like my boy will be telling me, mummy rice again?"

@Amor David said:

"Na over enjoyment cos this one wen we de happy if we see over night fufu to eat in the morning."

@Adunni said:

"Mummy warn yourself o, give her chicken and chips biko."

@ngclothingss said:

"Mummy it is not good. Give her tea."

@Shalom Kimani said:

"Mummy u don hear her she wants tea for breakfast or is like she's watching weight."

@Above only said:

"Chai. l feel your pain my dear, even me here, l don't like garri for breakfast."

@user7873035536100 said:

"I pray for dis little girl. Poverty will not be ur portion. Mum let her no that swallow is not taboo to take for breakfast. God will bless you ma."

@user3841548430248 added:

"Abeg give her what she want please, I know things are hard but try and give her something else please. Innocent people girl."

Watch the video below:

