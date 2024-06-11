A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her little son who prefers eating only eba (garri) without soup

According to the mother, she tried all kinds of baby foods, but he rejected all and always cried when being fed

Netizens, especially mothers who came across the video, took turns to advise the mother on what to do

A trending video of a little boy who consumes eba (garri) and rejects baby food has sparked reactions from netizens.

His mother shared a video on TikTok lamenting the situation and wondering if he's a baby.

Mum posts video of son eating eba

In a video shared by @pere_jayden on the TikTok app, she first gave the boy baby food, but he rejected it and cried uncontrollably.

After he rejected the food, the mother made a small portion of eba for her son, and he began to eat without fuss.

The mother also lamented that he doesn't eat the eba with any kind of soup, no matter how it is cooked.

In her words:

"I don't know about you but I don't think this one is a baby. There's no brand of baby food we did not try. I can even hear the sound of his throat as the eba is going down. He rejected any other swallow and soup. It has to be eba without soup."

Reactions trail video of boy eating eba

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@RecoveringRelearning said:

"Pls don’t give him only eba it can hang. Make ogbono or okra for him pls."

@Rasheedah commented:

"If you have a cereal that you can make as swallow. It's a great option too since he his not taking any draw soup with it."

@quinprudy said:

"Give himself what he want my baby started eating Eba at 4 months. She nor Dey eat her food as at then and she’s very strong."

@Moji&Bri said:

"My baby too only eats adult food. She’s not collecting nutribom, cerelac, pap or any other babies food oh."

@Damilola added:

"Same with my princess. But she eats all, baby food o, adult food o. Anywhere belle face. Chopaholic."

Source: Legit.ng