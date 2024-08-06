A Nigerian lady recently shared a viral video of an awkward first date experience that left viewers buzzing

In the clip, she recounted how the man’s car unexpectedly broke down during their outing, leaving him to manually control the vehicle as it refused to start

The incident, captured by the woman herself, sparked a conversation online about how others might have felt in such an uncomfortable situation

A Nigerian lady who went on a date with a man for the first time shared an awkward moment that happened on that day in a video that went viral.

In the clip, the lady said the man’s car broke down, and he had to manually control it as the car refused to power on.

Man's car broke down on first date. Photo credit: @richestharmeenat

Source: TikTok

The incident, which was captured by the lady who went on a date with the man, got people talking about how they would have felt if there were in a similar situation. The video was posted by @richestharmeenat.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User73847747883 said:

“Me I'll thinking I'm the bad luck.”

Vera wrote:

“Silly me would take it as an adventure we will push the car together and have fun while doing it.”

Jyde commented:

“Your point of recording him pushing was to prove what? Cruise,Stupidity.”

Officially Ceec:

“Help am push am all na date.”

Richest cakes:

“You want make my steeze drop?”

Gentleblinks:

“Na dis kind relationship Dey lead to marriage.”

Fey Vibez:

“Na to push together oo at least he didn’t plan for it to happen and all this engine dey see person finish ehn.”

User74639837774664:

“He no even trust u to drop his bag with u dey push car.”

Kittywaves:

“The one I remembered happened in 2016. Oga was fighting with road safety. I just jejely came down and took bike. I nor fit shout.”

JulietPromise18:

“Chai I feel bad for him.”

Zamint_classic:

“Ur a wicked person even if ur not pushing the car atleast come out and reduce the wait but u balance there with ur big head and record him.”

Cleo.precious:

“Have you thought about it? It might be your own village people oo.”

Lexmahn14:

“Shay Baba tie ra car?”

LA:

“God forbid I reject it for me and my family haaa I’ll have relocate after change my name and make some adjustments to my profile and face.”

Omoniyiayomiposi9:

“It’s just a bad day not a bad life.”

Golden love:

“That's the way he will push your heart to marriage.”

Sirvicamos807:

“If she nor come down push am na red flag ooo.”

Ebuka Heaven:

“Them dey push car.. u sit inside u dey d video.”

Sandra A.E:

“Marry that man.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Ijeoma Chinonyerem took to Facebook to showcase her meticulous preparations for an upcoming date.

Man deals with lady during their date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a trending video, a Nigerian man dealt with a lady he had taken on a date by not buying her anything.

@_krisxchange laughed at his date, saying he bought her friend a drink while she got nothing because she refused to show up alone.

In the TikTok clip, he showed the drink before him and panned the camera to show a drink before his date's friend.

Source: Legit.ng