A Nigerian who relocated abroad and left her son with her sister found out how he was dressed and raised an alarm

In the clip, the lady shared a video of her son wearing an oversized cloth and walking around the house

The lady who obviously found the situation not funny, decided to post it online and received divergent views from people

A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad and left her son in the care of her sister was shocked to discover how he was being dressed, prompting her to raise an alarm.

In the clip she shared, the lady posted a video of her son wearing an oversized outfit, wandering around the house.

Lady shows her son in oversized clothes. Photo credit: profitgirl0

Source: TikTok

Clearly not amused by the situation, she decided to share the video online, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. The video was posted by @profitgirl0.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aduke store said:

“Me I don even lock up, God will watch over him,so many times my son will wear my mom polo,she go say because cold dey.”

Profitgirl wrote:

“But why them they do the children like that.”

Lillycandy commented:

“Cold Dey no blame dem.”

Profitgirl:

“You they support bad thing.”

Abamba Dorin:

“Awww see boy na.”

Profitgirl:

“Make i catch you first.”

Evergreen843:

“The important thing is he is happy.”

Profitgirl:

“If i catch ona ehh.”

Adediwura:

“Them don turn ur pikin too orange rangers.”

Profitgirl:

“I just they laugh e not funny oh.”

Mom janaya:

“Lmao. How are u coping without ur son.”

Source: Legit.ng