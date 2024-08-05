A Nigerian man recently unboxed his new Starlink internet service and shared his reasons for purchasing it

He explained that he chose Starlink because he wanted a more reliable internet connection that could meet his specific needs

In the video, the man excitedly unboxed the Starlink kit, commenting on the X-shaped stand and joking that Elon Musk must have a particular fondness for the letter "X"

A Nigerian man recently got his Starlink internet service, unboxed and shared his reason for buying it in the first place.

The man revealed he decided to get the starlink because he wanted a better internet service that meets his needs.

Man buys Elon Musk's Starlink. Photo credit: @iamgiddyy

Source: TikTok

Starlink price in Nigeria

In the video, he unboxed the Starlink and reacted to the X-shaped stands, adding that Elon Musk really loved the X alphabet so much.

Further research by Legit.ng showed that the price of Starlink starts from N440, 000 with a monthly subscription of N38,000. The video was posted by @iamgiddy1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions about Starlink internet service

Muff said:

“I’ll suggest you move away from the fence, so no one picks it.”

Iamgiddyy responded:

“Yeah I've been told that, I'll do that this weekend.”

UniquePopopo said:

“Speed test please.”

Iamgiddyy:

“Very soon mate.”

Triple_EEE:

“U got it from Konga?”

JR Khol:

“If your neighbors has already why not you both share the sub since it’s already same compound and unlimited.”

Iamgiddyy:

“Yeah I would have done that, except I had just moved in and the said neighbour traveled for a few months, I can't wait, I needed internet.”

Enddy living large:

“Please sorry for the question can it work without lights.”

Young c:

“Your content is nice.”

K45:

“Why did you not share with ur neighbor.”

Sir Listo:

“Please the amount in Ghana cedis.”

Iamgiddyy respond:

“I don't know, I bought it in Nigeria.”

Jamiké:

“How much did it cost ? I’m really curious, the price in Ghana is extremely outrageous,.. if na to order from Lag. I don’t mind!”

Man buys Elon Musk's Starlink

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man dumped MTN, GLO and Airtel as he purchased Elon Musk Starlink network.

@bros_p_ shared a clip showing the moment he entered his house with the Starlink network and when he unboxed it.

He also showed how the antenna of the device was positioned in his compound.

Source: Legit.ng