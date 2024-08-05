A computer and electrical engineering student has appealed for a grant to enable him to purchase a machine for the production of solar power stations

The Kwara State University undergraduate came up with the solar power station to solve the electricity problem of Oyo State

In a video, he displayed the electrical gadgets the solar power station can power and how much it costs

A student of Kwara State University, Emmanuel Aanu, has built a solar power station he said would fix Oyo State's electricity problems.

According to Emmanuel, he has sold 30 units of solar power stations for N80k each and appealed for a grant to produce more.

"My name is Emmanuel, and I produce SUNPOD: A Solar Power Station to tackle electricity issues in Oyo State. I've sold 30 units at ₦80,000 each, making it more affordable than the ₦400,000 alternatives.I need this grant to purchase a machine to produce more SUNPOD for demands," Emmanuel wrote.

Gadgets Emmanuel's innovation can power

In a video Emmanuel released on X, he showed the appliances that his invention can power.

He said it powers up to five light bulbs and can charge phones and other electrical gadgets. Emmanuel wrote:

"As an Electrical and Computer Engineering student at Kwara State University. I'm addressing Nigeria's electricity problems by creating solutions like SUNPOD, a solar power station. It provides energy, lighting up bulbs, charging phones, and powering other electrical gadgets."

