Allegations on the internet appeared claiming the most recent diesel supply from the $20 billion refinery has a high sulfur content

According to the report, retailers received Dangote fuel that included up to 1200 parts per million of sulfur between April and July

A top Dangote Group official has however referred to the new report on Dangote diesel's high sulfur level as false

The debate over the amount of sulfur in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery's automotive gas oil, also known as diesel, continues to cause concerns as recent online reports surfaced.

Photo Credit: Dangote refinery

This occurred at the same time that oil marketers claimed that no complaints about Dangote diesel had been made by industrial or vehicle consumers, despite claims that the fuel has a high sulfur content.

Online claims surfaced over the weekend, claiming that the $20 billion refinery's most recent diesel supply was high in sulfur.

The report claimed that between April and July, Dangote diesel delivered to merchants had a sulphur concentration of up to 1200 parts per million.

The fuel was reportedly transported in 32 batches to various Rain Oil, AA Rano, TMDK Oil, Kashton, NIPCO, Sobaz, and other retail companies' depots, according to online reports.

Two days after the members of the House of Representatives' visit, it was further stated that the Dangote refinery shipped diesel with 950 parts per million of sulfur to AA Rano's depot in Ijegun, Lagos, claiming that the certificate of quality, dated July 21, was approved by an independent laboratory called Intertek.

What officials said

A senior Dangote Group official called the recent study on the high sulfur content in Dangote diesel "fake" and claimed it came from people who were determined to damage the refinery.

In response, a Dangote Group spokesman stated that some people were attempting to demolish the refinery.

The official not authorised to communicate with the media called the claim false.

“But you should know where this is coming from. It is false,” the official said

He added further,

“They are intentionally circulating the falsehood. They are bent on destroying us. All these are fake documents. They are intentionally circulating it to spoil our good name.”

The anonymous source stated that Nigerians are aware of the identities of the people behind the internet report.

What marketers said

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Maigandi, stated,

“We don’t want to be involved in the politics or claims and counter-claims about Dangote diesel, but what I going to tell you is that no transporter, motorist, or industrial consumer has complained about the diesel since we started distributing it.”

Analysts speak on impact of Dangote refinery

Legit.ng reported that after starting operations in January, Nigeria's $20 billion Dangote refinery is expected to have a significant impact on global crude flows when it achieves full capacity, according to trading sources and ship tracking data.

Nigeria is the biggest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, producing 1.5 million barrels per day in June, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights' Platts OPEC Survey.

Due to a shortage of refining capacity, all of the nation's oil was exported up until this year, with gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel imported for domestic consumption.

