A bus driver in Lagos went to a filling station and bought CNG fuel for his Danfo bus.

The driver was seen at the NIPCO filling station where compressed natural gas is sold.

The Danfo driver bought CNG to power his bus. Photo credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg and Poco_bw.

A video posted by Ayofe shows that the Danfo driver had two CNG cylinders in his bus.

Buying CNG in Lagos

The CNG pump attendant at the NIPCO filling station was seen selling the gas to the customer.

Ayofe said:

"Most Danfo buses in Lagos have made the switch to CNG, a cleaner alternative fuel. No time to waste time."

The video did not mention how much a cubic meter of CNG was sold at the NIPCO filling station, but the fuel is priced between N200 and N260, according to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas.

Reactions as bus driver buys CNG

@Pharmozee said:

"Time bomb waiting to explode. If that bus crashes, it will burst into flames instantly, just like aircraft. So safety is zero."

@Dominator said:

"Most people start condemning this new development. Why our people like this?"

@ola olubisi said:

"Watch how they will start condemning this good initiative. God bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Akanbi."

@ADEGOLD said:

"When I heard it will cost 1.4m to convert my car I run."

@Pentagon bricks said:

"When the demand is much now, the government will still give another excuse that so so thing is happening at the depot. In other to increase the price."

