A Nigerian man has produced a lamp which can illuminate homes with the use of a simple salt and water solution

The man, Samuel Yakubu, who is from Bida, Kaduna state, said he started working on the device in 2003

After sending a prototype of it to China, Yakubu was able to modify it properly, becoming a cheap source of light for households

A talented Nigerian man has successfully invented a simple device that gives light to homes.

The device is called WATTer Lamp, and it makes use of simple water and salt solution to produce light.

The lamp makes use of a salt and water solution. Photo credit: FIJ and Getty Images/DKsamco. Light bulb used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The inventor, Samuel Yakubu, said he started working on the device in 2003 when he made use of kerosene, unripe fruits and rechargeable batteries.

He noted that his aim was to help families to afford it irrespective of social status.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He told FIJ:

“My target when I started was about light. I wanted to ensure that anybody could afford to run it, access it, irrespective of their social status or location. Not everyone can afford to run generators or install solar systems in their homes, but with this, people won’t have to worry about darkness.”

Yakubu said he later sent the prototype of the product to China, where it was modified and now it is being marketed.

“In 2011, I sent a prototype to China for production through someone I met via Ali Express. I shared the raw materials with them and they began production, but I could not reach them until 2023. In 2023, I was eventually able to travel to China; we reached an agreement and I returned to Nigeria with some of the products.”

The lamp is very easy to use. One pours water and salt into the lantern bag, and the light comes.

What to know before installing solar panels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng shared what one needs to know when seeking to install 24/7 solar electricity.

The article outlined steps to take and many things to consider before going ahead with the plan.

One of the steps was to consider the set-up cost as well as the maintenance cost before installation.

Source: Legit.ng