With a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98, a young lady has emerged as the overall best graduating student of Adeleke University in style

The first class graduate clinched 11 awards and opened up about how she was delayed for three years before starting her university education

She highlighted the valuable lessons she learnt on the road to becoming her school's valedictorian

Ogbonna Success Chinbuchi embodied her first name as she completed her undergraduate program at Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, with flying colours.

The brilliant lady graduated with a first class in biochemistry with a 4.98 CGPA to emerge as the varsity's overall best graduating student.

Ogbonna Success graduated the overall best student of Adeleke University. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Success Ogbonna

Celebrating her academic feat on LinkedIn, Success flaunted the 11 awards she won at the school.

Success said she was delayed for 3 years

The young lady noted that there were setbacks behind her success story. She recalled staying home for three years after her secondary school education while her peers progressed. Success wrote:

"...Seven years ago, immediately I graduated high school, I had laid out a well-detailed plan of how my undergraduate studies would play out. Contrary to that audacious plan, I was delayed for 3 years before I could begin my university program.

"I had watched life pass me by for those 3 years as a spectator while my peers progressed. It almost threw me into a state of depression, but I learnt from an early age that when one is faced with a difficult problem, one of the first steps to take should be figuring out a solution, not wallowing in self pity or giving up."

Lessons Success learnt

Success said she learnt compromise, resilience, perseverance, excellence and sacrifice. The best graduating student in Olusegun Agagu Faculty of Science also shared:

"Ultimately, I have learnt that regardless the hand one is dealt in life, what is important is that you play it the best way you can."

She appreciated God, her family, friends and everyone who has been part of her incredible journey.

People celebrated Ogbonna Success Chinbuchi

Janet Udo said:

"Congratulations Success Ogbonna.

"Behind every amazing story are challenges we must overcome to get to where we want to be.

"You did amazingly well.

"Cheers 🥂."

Joshua Akinlade said:

"Congratulations to a beautiful damsel with amazing outcome. This is the beginning of success. Greater things on the way."

Clement Omabi said:

"That's a massive feat truly! Congratulations 🎉 ma the sky is your starting point."

Henry T Edeh said:

"Congratulations to you!

"It's not an easy feat."

Foluke Adebayo said:

"Amazing how much achievement you achieved Success Ogbonna! 👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉🥂

"I can't even imagine how proud your parents and family must be for the honour that you brought to them...

"Your story is that of inspiration and encouragement and I wish you many more fruitful, impactful and fulfilled years ahead!"

