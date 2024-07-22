A 19-year-old first class graduate Ekundayo Tolulope called on people to rally around her to demand a prominent Nigerian musician Davido to support her postgraduate education

The young student who recently graduated from Adeleke University where the popular musician also graduated said the scholarship will mean a lot to her

Tolulope’s X post about the scholarship from Davido has been widely shared with 2400 shares, 10,000 likes and 1 million views

Ekundayo Tolulope, a 19-year-old first-class graduate, is appealing to the public for support in her quest to secure a scholarship from prominent Nigerian musician, Davido, to further her postgraduate education.

Tolulope, who recently graduated from Adeleke University, the same institution Davido attended, believes that the scholarship would significantly impact her future.

19-year-old seeks support from Davido. Photo credit: @tolu_lope08

Source: Twitter

She expressed her aspirations and need for assistance in a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Her post on @tolu_lope08 has garnered substantial attention, with 2,400 shares, 10,000 likes, and an impressive 1 million views, demonstrating widespread support and the potential to catch Davido’s attention.

See the X post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AbolajiGNF said:

“Season go soon start calm down make we gather dey beg Brighton to score.”

@temitopepr wrote:

“If you don go yankee na you go turn my personal picker, na me first talk o. Sha dey gimme better rates.”

@desmondAlake commented:

“Tag other celebrities why must he be davido?”

@_Walentino also commented:

“The school suppose give you scholarship with all this your award na.”

@LoveNemesisX:

“Relax! Community shield na Aug 10th. Manutd straight win.”

@Banana10yz:

“Oga calm down…..you don’t force people to help you.”

Source: Legit.ng