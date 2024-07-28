A Nigerian lady has shared her success story after graduating from Babcock University Ilishan Remo

The lady studied biochemistry and bagged a bachelors degree in it and she was part of those who graduated in 2024

After she posted her story to celebrate her graduation, many people went to the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady is now a graduate as she has bagged a degree in biochemistry.

The beautiful lady shared her story on X to celebrate her graduation after her convocation.

Angel Osuagwu graduated from Babcock University during the school's 2024 convocation. Photo credit: X/@AngelOsuagw.

Source: Twitter

In the post, Angel Osuagwu said she graduated with a second class upper division.

Angel studied at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, and she was one of those who graduated during the school's 2024 convocation.

She said:

"Congratulations to me! Osuagwu-Victor Angel Chinenye. BSc (Hons), biochemistry, second class upper division, Babcock University."

A lot of Nigerians took to the comments section to congratulate Angel on the achievement.

Reactions as lady graduates from Babcock University

@danoskillz said:

"Congratulations, more wins and more blessings to come to you."

@Denzelmichigan said:

"Congratulations! Onto the next."

@Kingzyglee said:

"Anybody who has 2:1 in Biochemistry can have first class in other courses."

@E_menaglobal said:

"Beautiful smile with a beautiful class of graduation from a beautiful girl. Congratulations."

@Onyekwerechiji1 said:

"Congratulations my very own bad guy."

LASU throws banter with graduate

Meanwhile, the Lagos State University told one of its graduates to return the graduation gown she used for her ceremony.

The 27th convocation of LASU saw the student graduating with an LLB, and she posted a photo saying goodbye to the school.

In a swift reaction, LASU told the student goodbye as well but urged her to return the graduation gown she used.

Lady makes first-class in mathematics in UNIUYO

A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

Source: Legit.ng