A Nigerian woman has become a school principal after dedicating 30 years of her life to her teaching career

It was a happy moment the day she reached the peak of her career as she was named the principal of a school

Her son who shared the story posted photos of the woman and noted he was super proud of his mother

A Nigerian woman who has been teaching for 30 years has become a school principal.

The woman was visibly happy the day she was named the principal of a school, capping many years of hard work.

The woman has spent 30 years in the teaching profession. Photo credit: X/Tomiwa Talabi.

Source: Twitter

The woman's son, Tomiwa Talabi shared the heartwarming story on X to celebrate with his mother.

Tomiwa said he was proud of his mother's achievement after spending 30 years in the teaching profession.

Tomiwa said:

"My mom officially became a Principal today after about 30years in the teaching service, super proud of her. Congratulations once again mom!"

See the post below:

Reactions as a teacher becomes a principal

@Funkemyfun said:

"That's a good testament of her hardwork. Congratulations to her and best wishes in her new portfolio."

@Lakedime said:

"Congratulations to your mom on this huge career milestone."

@PoojaMedia said:

"Omo Teacher. God bless her. Congratulations to the family."

@KneWKeeD said:

"Congrats to you and yours. My mom retired as a principal in Lagos. They probably know each other."

@mjmarkson said:

"A noble profession/highest rank a teacher can attain, kudos to her."

@gospelsongsng said:

"Congratulations to her. Congratulations to the family."

@Tony_546 said:

"That reminds me of my uncle who was due for principalship, but because he’s from Delta, they referred him as Omo ibo and over the delayed his promotion. But they ended up giving him vice principal a year to the end of his service year."

Lady relocates to Nigeria to work as a teacher

A lady said she had been thinking of moving elsewhere to work as a teacher, and she decided to make the move in 2024.

The lady said she is from the United States of America but decided that Africa was where she would live and work.

She has packed her bags and moved to Nigeria, where she now lives and works as a teacher in Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng