The five Nigerian students who are caring for a motherless child have raised thousands of naira for her

The girl is 7 years old and she was found in Obollo-Eke, Enugu state, when the girls visited her area.

They took her as one of their own and they have now successfully raised N493,000 to use and care for her

Help has come for a little girl from Obollo-Eke, Enugu state who was described as an orphan.

Amazing Grace's story emerged on X, where it was shared by Alex Onyia, an education promoter.

The students have raised N493,000 for the girl. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

According to Alex, the secondary school students are of the Evergreen School, Enugu and they are treating the child as a sister.

While the child's mother is said to be late, her father reportedly absconded.

Alex said the kind students made the money they are using to take care of Amazing Grace themselves through the sale of popcorn and others.

He said:

"N493,000 has been raised so far for this 7-year-old girl Amazing-Grace by the Evergreen School, Enugu Year 8 Students. They raised funds through the sales of wrist beads, popcorn, cotton candy, ankara-covered jotters and vision boards they made.

"The little Amazing-Grace lost her mom recently and her father absconded. The Evergreen School students are determined to raise enough funds to train her through the university. They will put her also in their alumni group to stay in touch with her learning even when they graduate from the school. This is what I call impact. I love this!"

See the post below:

Reactions as students care for a little child

@chinasa said:

"Waw. All I see are kids raised with love."

@chidimma said:

"Congrats baby Amazing grace. Thank you Evergreen School. You are doing a great job. God bless you guys."

