A Nigerian woman attended an end-of-the-year party at her son's school but the event ended before she got there

The mother said she did not know that the event had ended and she prepared gorgeously and appeared at the venue

She was disappointed when she was told the end-of-year ceremony ended early and that she came late

A Nigerian woman was disappointed when she arrived at her son's school party and was told the event had ended.

The lady was seen in a video when she was angrily explaining what happened to her followers on TikTok.

The woman said the party had ended before she arrived. Photo credit: TikTok/@bestbags_etc.

Source: TikTok

The mother, @bestbags_etc said parents were asked to prepare food for a love feast at the party.

She prepared delicious jollof rice and took it to the party, but there was no one to collect her own.

Upon arriving at the school, she was told that the party had been concluded by 2 pm.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman discovers she went late to school party

@Marie said:

"I feel and justify your pain and anger considering the cost of things, but the question is, didn't they put the time of the event? to help people plan and work with them."

Gorgeous_pet said:

"Honestly I don’t think this is fair to the school, the invitation stated 10am -2pm, my friend and I also made food. Kids castle is a new and good school they have more of toddlers if I am not mistaken."

@Opeyemi said:

"Omo, the end of the year party this year is the worst I have ever seen. Students even wear school uniforms for a party, and they will even start early and close early! Aswear is not even funny!"

@Adebola_7 said:

"Honest review pls, best school in Ibadan for toddlers."

Lady graduates from school abroad

A Nigerian lady successfully completed her studies and bagged a master's degree in mathematics.

On the day of her graduation, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire, which made her stand out from other graduands.

She said she is called the Iyalaje of mathematics, and many Nigerians have praised her for achieving the feat.

Source: Legit.ng