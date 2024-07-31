A Nigerian lady recently shared her journey to finding love and celebrating a traditional marriage in a video that quickly went viral

The video captures the joyful moments as the couple travelled to their village for the wedding, highlighting the fun and excitement along the way

As the traditional ceremony came to a close, the bride shared glimpses of their stunning attire and makeup for the special occasion

A Nigerian lady who found love with a man that led to a traditional marriage shared a video that went viral on TikTok.

The lady showed the moment they were headed to their village for the traditional wedding and showed all the fun they had.

Lady weds lover. Photo credit: @qweensleeky

Source: TikTok

Eventually, they completed the traditional wedding and shared their dressing and makeup for the occasion. The video was posted by @qweensleeky.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big Sonia said:

“Congratulations mine is on 10 August.”

Mum Elena wrote:

“Where in Abia are u from.”

Chinnylove$ commented:

“I won't stop saying congratulations till it reach my turn I tap From ur blessings congratulations nne.”

Bignazs also commented:

“Congratulations Big one you even from my state sm from Ohafia Nkporo.”

Isioma Prosper:

“Congrats, but wait oo is introduction different from traditional marriage, infant wat is introduction,pls no insult just wan no mine is coming up soon so I have ideas.”

Qween sleeky:

“Introduction is when both families come together to know each other and the groom family lets the brides family knows their intentions.”

Ogystar@16:

“Congratulations dear..are you from Bende.”

Lavishgold222:

“Congratulations mine is Nov. 29th.”

Winnifred angela:

“Congratulations sis mine is on the 22nd of September.”

Favour chidinma Joel:

“Congratulations love, wish me well mine is coming up.”

Black Pearl:

“Congratulations sis, Abia babes dey fine but we don't make noise.”

Callme_Morah:

“Congratulations love I’m next soon I claim it Amen.”

Estylink:

“Congratulations, u wore the same clothes I was wearing when I got engaged.”

Attorney:

“Congratulations by the grace of God I am next.”

Iyam Samuel Precious:

“I smiled all through, congratulations beautiful.”

Source: Legit.ng