A Nigerian lady shared the moment her 15-year-old brother gave the head boy speech at his school in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the head boy of the school, who is 15-year-old started his speech by thanking God for making it possible for them to graduate.

The boy also said that looking back at the academic journey, he was grateful for the influence that he had gained from all spheres, both academically and culturally. The video was posted by @ladycee.

BabaNla said:

“Hand never touch am.”

Ysl_Bigchoco 0.7 wrote:

“Na theatre in go still read no worry make in come they dance they beat drum.”

Miracle commented:

“I only focused on the shoe laces.”

The Lady Cee responded:

“Close your eyes.”

Ava rose:

“Wetin dem don rehearse be4 dey play dat time wey my teacher don write paper gimme be4 wey i don read be4 d day.”

The Lady Cee:

“He took after his sister.”

Faith:

“I think say ma only my babe no sabi lace shoe. He's fluent tho.”

Michael:

“Love the aura around him, he's a leader at heart.”

Olaitan jamiu:

“Omo you should be proud of him.”

Dan chi:

“Journey of a thousand miles begin with transport ohhhhh.”

Susan:

“I love his confidence.”

Mobility fashion world:

“He's presenting what u taught him.”

Gift berry:

“Ur Brother Fine ooo.”

BihTeeBlez:

“I Sabi pass him at school then,for you to know went for overall Kwara state private schools math competition at Ilorin became sencond position that's 2009/2010 but now I no fit solv simultaneous eqn.”

