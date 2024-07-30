A Nigerian lady who recently completed her NYSC orientation camp returned home to greet her parents in an emotional and heartwarming manner

In the video, her father and mother are seen outside as she approaches them and gives a heartfelt salute

The parents eventually embrace her and offer prayers for their daughter, who has brought immense joy and pride to the family

A Nigerian lady who recently completed her NYSC orientation camp returned home to salute her parents in an emotional manner.

In the video, her father and mother were outside as the lady walked up to them and gave them a hearty salute.

Lady salutes parents. Photo credit: @userpearl_abby

Source: TikTok

NYSC lady salutes parents

The parents eventually hugged her and prayed for their daughter, who had brought joy and pride to them.

This touching moment symbolised the culmination of her hard work and dedication, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people about the lady corper

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Imileoluwa said:

“Lord please, let me witness this too from my kids.”

Cliffordbright2 wrote:

“I don’t know why am crying, congrats dear.”

Userwealth commented:

“Lord please let me too witness dis fir my kids too.”

Surprise_1st also commented:

“Lolz mini solider , shey na like that them teach you for camp abi you jst use shakara for mum and dad… congratulations dear.”

Aanuoulwapo:

“I was just crying..it not easy I shall witness this too, and I key into this grace IJMN AMEN.”

Mhiz burger:

“I cried watching this, congratulations darling the sky is your starting point.”

Vikie100:

“I didn’t have anybody to do this with. My parents are late.”

Abimbola Tee:

“May they rest in perfect peace.”

I'm blessed 406:

“Congratulations to you dear sister, I see ur mummy releasing God's heavenly blessings on you I said Amen to her prayers on you.”

Oluwafunmilayoeli6:

“Congratulations darling favourably labour IJMN n i too will witness ds from my children IJMN.”

Tosin.vicky:

“Congratulations Dear.”

Gold75483:

“God please i tap from her grace. Congrats momma!”

Toyintutu:

“Hearty congratulations darling? very emotional! God will enable you to take care of them IJMN keep soaring like an eagle.”

Kelcesca:

“Surely they shall gather but they will scatter if it's not for good purpose,they will live long to reap what they have planted, congratulations gurl.”

Brandy:

“I swear am not crying. Congratulations si. I will witness this one day.”

Corps member in NYSC khaki honours mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady appreciated her mother for paying her school fees after her dad's death.

While in her NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) khaki uniform, the lady went to her mother's shop and gave her military salutes.

The woman appeared fulfilled as she smiled while her daughter stood in front of her. The lady carried out the parade she was taught in NYSC orientation camp.

Source: Legit.ng