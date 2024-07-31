A Nigerian make-up artist has shared her heartwarming love story on TikTok after tying the knot with her lover

In a viral video, she revealed how her love journey started after she replied her man politely at a salon

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the newlywed couple

A Nigerian makeup artist's intriguing love journey to the altar with her partner has captivated netizens.

The couple's relationship began with an encounter at a salon, where a polite exchange sparked a romance that led to a lifetime commitment.

Nigerian lady shares love story Photo credit: @blended_by_tee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady dubs her partner a blessing

The newlywed woman, @blended_by_tee on TikTok, shared her wedding video, recounting the moment that changed her life.

She revealed how responding politely to her future husband's approach at the salon ultimately led to their union.

In her words:

"POV: You answered politely to that man in the salon. Counting my blessings. God did."

Reactions as lady shares sweet love story

The TikTok video garnered attention, with social media users flocking to the comments section to offer warm congratulations to the couple.

@STARP said:

"First thing Tomorrow I dey go salon go sit down."

@Favour N said:

"Pls what’s the name of the saloon, the location, what time did u go, which day too."

@Sflower reacted:

"Abeg anybody get salon work for owerri? Even though say na cleaning make I just dey go the salon everyday."

@Tusibarbie said:

"I will definitely use this ur song this month for what God cannot do does not exist. Congratulations mama, I tap from ur blessings."

@veeblakk said:

"Ha!!! And since this year I never go salon. Nah attachment company I blame ooo. Congratulations boo."

@Homa Felix commented:

"Ahhh and I've been carrying my hair like mad person since this year, no wonder. Omo I dey enter salon first thing tomorrow."

@Slenderman reacted:

"Then know what they want as he see u e don already know say na the woman wey e wan marry be this. Happy married life to u both."

@FRANKLIN added:

"Once men see exactly what they want in a woman, they don't hesitate to marry her."

Couple who met in 2020 gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on the TikTok app after sharing her love story with her followers on the platform.

The happy new bride revealed how she met her man on Facebook in 2020, and two years afterwards, they got engaged.

Source: Legit.ng