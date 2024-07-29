A Nigerian lady who became a homeowner at 27 shared her exciting news in a viral TikTok video

In the clip, the young woman is seen at her new house, holding the key with evident joy and enthusiasm

She revealed that she purchased the house in London, United Kingdom, highlighting the personal and emotional impact of this milestone

Lady buys house. Photo credit: @amaastyles

Source: TikTok

Watch the video here:

Reactions about the lady's house

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Scentsbysharon said:

“Before I am 30 years.”

Annormens wrote:

“Congratulations, I’m buying mine in September I’m 26.”

Amaastyles commented:

“At 26 that’s big! Well done hun.”

User93536834773:

“Girl which website did you find your property on? I’m so stuck everything I find is either shared and fine re payment is so much.”

Amaastyles:

“Rightmove Zoopla have freehold properties for sale.”

Chanel Ofori:

“Congratulations cousin, super proud of you.”

Benny:

“Welcome to the home owners club girl! Enjoy every moment of it, bought mine last week and it’s been a dream! Enjoy this moment and all that comes with it.”

Richard Ohene Appiah:

“Congratulations I tap into ur blessings.”

User83746748374:

“Congrats, how much are the monthly mortgage payments?”

Hellocuteface:

“Congratulations boss lady.”

Nia Yve:

“Congratulations girl.”

Hency:

“Are you engaged?”

Lambooma12:

“Congratulations dear.”

Janeoludairo:

“Congratulations sweet! More keys in Jesus mighty name! Amen!”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a Nigerian couple living in the UK revealed that they have finally bought their own house.

Lady who bought a house in England

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who bought her first house in England, United Kingdom, shared her first reaction in a TikTok video.

In the clip, the lady opened the door to the house and had her first look at the building, which was painted in white.

She disclosed that it turned out to be better than she thought and gave thanks for making it possible for her to own one and wished for many more in the future.

Source: Legit.ng