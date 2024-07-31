A Nigerian lady who recently completed her Master's degree overseas joined the viral Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge with her husband

In the video, she is seen wearing her graduation gown while her husband, dressed in a suit, joins her for the dance

With enthusiasm and poise, they perform the popular dance, clearly enjoying every moment of the trending challenge

A Nigerian lady who recently completed her Masters degree abroad joined the gwo gwo ngwo challenge with her husband.

In the video, the wife, who was wearing her graduation uniform, began to make the dance with her husband, who was in a suit.

Couple do the gwo gwo dance challenge. Photo credit: Mhizz_folu0

Source: TikTok

Lady jumps on gwo dance with husband

Together, they executed the dance with excitement and composure, showing that the trending challenge was something they really liked. The video was posted by @mhizz_folu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people about the gwo dance

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sussan Rita said:

“U guys look cute together.”

Heritageolowofela wrote:

“Congratulations my sister.”

Mizzhelen:

“Congratulations baby.”

Susneymax:

“Wow congratulations sis phd loading.”

Duchess Nengi Denis:

“If I hear say my husband agree.”

Michelle:

“Cuteeeee man.”

Ruthy:

“Congratulations babes.”

Shugar doll:

“Nwanye odogwu.”

J.B Imago Dei:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Zuru:

“Congratulations my co wicked wife.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that triplets Ghetto Kids are the latest to join the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge by Brain Jotter. They jumped on the dance challenge when they visited Her Regal Majesty Queen Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, Ooni's wife. The Ugandan dance group performed the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance with the Ooni's wife, who was happy to do it with them.

Lady and her talking toy join the gwo challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady and her speaking toy joined the gwo gwo ngwo singing challenge together in a fun and memorable video.

In the clip, the lady held the speaking toy and sang the song from the beginning to the end, stopped and waited for the toy’s turn.

The toy, which was programmed to repeat words efficiently and perfectly, was able to sing gwo gwo ngo song and added gravitas.

Source: Legit.ng