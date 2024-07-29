Triplets Ghetto Kids were in Nigeria recently and visited Her Regal Majesty Queen Olori Temitope Ogunwusi

The Ugandan dance group jumped on the trending Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge with the Ooni of Ife's wife

Their performance of the trending dance challenge created by Brain Jotter from Mike Ejeagha's song thrilled their fans

Triplets Ghetto Kids are the latest to join the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge by Brain Jotter.

They jumped on the dance challenge when they visited Her Regal Majesty Queen Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, Ooni's wife.

Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife's wife, performing Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance with Triplets Ghetto Kids. Photo credit: TikTok/Triplets Ghetto Kids.

Source: TikTok

The Ugandan dance group performed the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance with the Ooni's wife, who was happy to do it with them.

While the dancing kids lined up on one side, the Ooni of Ife's wife was in the opposite direction as they did the dance.

Triplets Ghetto Kids shared the video and said they were delighted to have visited the kingdom of Ile-Ife.

They said:

"We couldn't leave Nigeria without visiting our own, the queen of Ife, Her Regal Majesty Queen Olori Temitope Ogunwusi. We definitely made her dance the famous Gwo Gwo Challenge."

Reactions as Ghetto kids perform Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo

@khayzee said:

"Long live the great Queen Ogunwusi."

@Lucy_itoya said:

"My queen mother. Queen Temitope. I am so glad to see this. such an amiable Lady."

@bosola85 said:

"So lovely kids and the Queen."

@osond uchibuzo said:

"I stayed and schooled in Ile-Ife for over 5 years and never visited the palace. I must visit there this year."

@Amsterdam asked:

"Which day are you people coming to Abuja Nigeria?"

@Olori Kafayat Taiwo Ba said:

"Beautiful to watch... kudos to my maternal home kids."

@Chensel kwamkur said:

"Nigerians are very welcoming, friendly people. Envy and jealousy make some people do as if they hate Nigeria."

MC and DJ jump on Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance

A wedding MC and an even DJ jump on the trending Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge created by skit maker Brain Jotter.

The two men were at the wedding reception when they decided to do the dance challenge created by Mike Ejeagha's song.

A lot of Nigerians have jumped on the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge after Brain Jotter used 'Onye Isi Oche' song to do a funny dance.

