A Nigerian lady who is the first child of the family and also graduated with first class has gained attention online

In the video, she was the first person in the family to graduate from the university and also opened up about many firsts

She also said she was the first corper in her family, and also received many distinction as serving corper in Katsina

A Nigerian lady, the eldest child in her family, has captured online attention by graduating with first-class honours.

In a video, she shared her journey of being the first in her family to graduate from university and achieving numerous milestones.

Lady graduates with first class.

She proudly revealed that she was the first family member to serve in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and received several distinctions while serving in Katsina. The video was posted by @meedah_infinity.

In her words:

“Alhamdullilahi Robil Aaalaaamiinnn. l am the First Born Child. I am the First Born Grandchild. I am the Only First Class for my Set in 2021. I am the First University Graduate of my Family. I am the First corper in my entire Family. And Imade this too with Distinctions receiving different commendations in NYSC Katsina. Which of the favors of My Lord could ne denied. Celebrate with me and wish me more. Success and Achievements. Yah Allah Guide me through and save me from Evil eyes. Aaminnn.”

Y’all_meet_abake said:

“Proud of you my girl.”

Rodykhay06 wrote:

“More success ahead insha'Allah.”

Engr. Akoriola commented:

“Your story aligned with my story but in my class 8 of us bagged first class sha... Congratulations. can wait to finish this NYSC in October as well.”

Chef Dheeja:

“Congratulations ma'am. More wins and achievements to celebrate and witness in good health, sound mind and wealth.”

Papa T:

“You come fine join congratulations.”

Nutritionist_ganiyat:

“Ma sha Allah! Congratulations sis. Mabrook bi idhniLLAH.”

Farida:

“I don't know you but I'm so proud of you sister. Barakallahu feeh!”

Jolaoye:

“Congratulations to you and your family. katsina is a good state to serve.”

Meenah0306:

“Beauty condensed with brains. Barakallahu fih.”

Khodijaholarewaju:

“Congratulations dear continue going higher by God grace.”

Hanifah:

“Congratulations sis.”

