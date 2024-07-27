Nigerian Lady Who Graduated from University of Ilorin Achieves First-Class in Health Promotion
- A Nigerian lady, who graduated from the University of Ilorin with a first-class degree in Health Promotion, proudly celebrated her achievement
- In the video clip, she accompanied the moment with a song that perfectly captured her journey, reflecting on all the hard work and dedication she invested as a student
- Dressed in her convocation gown, the first-class graduate smiled with pride, clearly cherishing this significant milestone in her life
A Nigerian lady who graduated from the University of Ilorin with a first-class degree in Health promotion celebrated herself.
In the clip, the lady accompanied it with a song that resonated with that moment, reminiscing all her hard work and dedication as a student.
First-class graduate from UNILORIN
The first-class graduate who was wearing her convocation gown smiled proudly, showing that the moment meant a lot to her. The video was posted by @wellmade.outfits.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Aleena said:
“Congratulations babe.”
Wellmade_Outfits wrote:
“Thank you dear.”
Oluwaseun_baraka commented:
“Congratulations to you dear.”
Baraka also commented:
“Congratulations to you graduate.”
Ysfdumma2023:
“Congratulations Dear.”
Cidiq:
“Congrats!”
Ibitoyeolajumoke4:
“Success ahead insha Allahu.”
Oyi glass:
“Barakallahu fihi.”
Martha:
“Congratulations dear.”
Arabranking:
“Congratulations babe.”
