A Nigerian lady, who graduated from the University of Ilorin with a first-class degree in Health Promotion, proudly celebrated her achievement

In the video clip, she accompanied the moment with a song that perfectly captured her journey, reflecting on all the hard work and dedication she invested as a student

Dressed in her convocation gown, the first-class graduate smiled with pride, clearly cherishing this significant milestone in her life

Lady graduates. Photo credit: Wellmade.outfits

Source: TikTok

First-class graduate from UNILORIN

The first-class graduate who was wearing her convocation gown smiled proudly, showing that the moment meant a lot to her. The video was posted by @wellmade.outfits.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that first-class graduate of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Solomon Ademola Tokunbo-Ishola, has shared his academic journey experience into achieving this remarkable feat.

Twin sisters bag first-class from UNILORIN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pair of twin sisters from Nigeria have achieved incredible academic success, as they both graduated with first-class honours from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara state.

In a tweet by @subyr_taiwo, the twins shared a photo of themselves on social media, wearing their graduation robes and holding their certificates.

The photo quickly went viral, as many people were amazed by their remarkable accomplishment.

Source: Legit.ng