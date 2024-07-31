A lady has shared a video showing the contrast between what she studied in school and her current job

The lady who graduated from the department of agriculture in her school now works as a shop attendant at Shoprite

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A video which captured the disparity between a female graduate's academic ambition and her real-life career path has gone viral.

The clip, posted on TikTok, sparked lots of reactions from netizens, especially graduates, who could relate to her experience.

Graduate reveals her current job

The lady, identified as @ayanda_kwah, shared a video featuring her proudly donning a graduation gown and another clip of her working as a retail assistant.

In the first part of video, she was seen holding her degree in agriculture on her graduation day and posing for photos with a smile on her face.

However, the end part of the clip showed her dressed in her work uniform as a shop attendant.

She captioned the video:

"Show us your degree vs what you are doing now."

Reactions as graduate shares video of current workplace

The video made netizens on TikTok to share their stories of career mismatch.

@Nhlamolo asked:

"What is wrong with working at Shoprite?"

@Pinky said:

"I started as a petrol attendant with a Bcom. Now I am in mining. Ypur time is near."

@umamncan'wengane said:

"The important thing is when the opportunity comes, you are already qualified. Don't be discouraged, all is well and you are doing well."

@thehype said:

"What did you study? Please answer to maximize your opportunities."

@Son of the soil said:

"Definition of being a hard worker, strong mentality, faithfulness and positive mindset."

@Mashobane reacted:

"Do not lose hope my sister, nami ngiyi security guard with B Tech in Public Management 4 yrs now."

@thuli_mshengu said:

"One day your stars will align, don't loose hope. Kuzokhanya kube kuhle."

@Teezerz.com reacted:

"Important fields of study: Plumbing, electrical, landscape are among some of those fields."

@user8813173262643 reacted:

"Keep fighting and believing once I got my degree it took me 8 years to get a job with the very degree."

@Tubal-Cain [blacksmith) said:

"Kuzolunga my Sister God knws your heart it's never too late I see lifting up in your life with 3 months u will thank my later."

@Somi The DJ added:

"You have the paper when the time is right you will be armed don't loose hope."

