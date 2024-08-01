A young student has been celebrated by Stella Maris International School for her outstanding achievement in winning a scholarship to study Political Science at Goucher University, Maryland

In a recent TikTok post, the school highlighted Azeezat's accomplishments, noting that she was this year’s best graduating student

Although she was unable to attend the award ceremony, her brilliance and academic excellence were still honoured at the event, which was dedicated to recognising exceptional students

They indicated that though he was not present to receive her award her brilliance shines through the event that was meant to celebrate exceptional students. The video was posted by @stellamarischoolabuja.

In her words:

“Our Best Graduating Student may not have been here in person, but her brilliance shines through. Congratulations Azeez Azeezah on your outstanding performance, we are so proud of you and can’t wait to see you shine so bright for all the world to see! Azeezah resumes School at Goucher College, Maryland USA with almost a 100% fully funded Scholarship! She will be majoring in Political Science. Feats of excellence like this are synonymous with Stella Maris Schools. At Stella Maris Schools Abuja, we nurture every student to believe in their potential and strive for excellence. The final batch for the Common Entrance Exam is on August 10th, 2024.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LiciaThread said:

“Where she go?”

Lovie fan page wrote:

“Why isn’t she there.”

Pretty_omahlicha commented:

“Proud mother.”

Ene’s Tv:

“Where is she?”

Akingbade jr:

“Na why us wea no no book out parents day vex for us because of people like Una.”

Bigwills_xx:

“Why her classmates no Dey happy for her?”

User47974982566934:

“Why did she now come?”

