A lady has graduated from Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun state with a degree in computer science

A lady graduated from Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun state and she shared a post to celebrate.

Omosehin Esther Oluwakemi studied computer science in the school and she was glad over her graduation.

Omosehin Ether Oluwakemi studied computer science at Babcock University. Photo credit: X/@kemsdesigns.

Source: Twitter

Omosehin's X handle shows that she is already a UI/UX designer and she has noted that she was not an unemployed graduate.

Lady bags first class from Babcock University

Omosehin graduated with first class, with her CGPA peaking at 4.72 at the end of her course at Babcock University.

She said:

"First class honours (4.72). BSc computer science, Babcock University. Vice President Academics, Babcock University computer club 23/24. Chaplain, Babcock University computer club 22/23. Honorary product designer, Babcock University computer club 22/23. Not an unemployed graduate."

Omosehin showed two awards she won from associations at Babcock University.

See her post below:

Reactions as lady graduates with first-class

@IwuezeAmarachi said:

"Congratulations our own Kems."

@Yusuph_awo said:

"Walai you try o! With all this grade, I hope you sabi load account sha because it's so hard ooo!"

@M0hammadAI commented:

"People's CGPA dey increase steadily mine dey decrease almost steadily."

@timxdesign said:

"Congratulations Kems. Beauty and brains. Only a few can relate."

@stephanieorkuma said:

"Ahn ahn!! Nobody badder!! Congratulations darling."

@_blvckdesigner commented:

"Congratulations Kems! Your steeze no go ever reduce."

@granttheeking said:

"Congratulations. Many more wins are yet to come."

@MeaxzyRay said:

"Wow! Impressive! Congratulations!"

