The boy, David Alayande scored 367 marks alongside two others to make the top-most candidates in the UTME

David said he won 15 awards of excellence from his secondary school, Zamani College in Kaduna state

David Alayande studied at Zamani College Kaduna where he prepared for the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examination.

David Alayande scored 367 in the 2024 JAMB. Photo credit: The Sun Newspaper and X/JAMB.

David who scored 367, said his preparation for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) was tough and rigorous.

JAMB top scorer for 2024

He said his teachers helped him to study specifically for JAMB using past questions and CBT materials.

He said:

"I had wanted to get 400 in the UTME because my elder sister also got a very good grade then when she wrote her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). We did a lot of pre-mock and mock in my school from SS1. That guided me to have precision study. There are also JAMB classes in my school; the tutorial sessions were also great. My teachers also helped me a lot. I did a lot of past questions review. I did the JAMB mock exam as well and I scored 67 in English being the lowest score in that mock. After that experience, I decided to treat one English past question per day during my past time."

In an interview with The Sun Newspaper, 17-year-old David noted that he wants to study software engineering at Nile University.

During his graduation at Zamani College, David won 15 awards of excellence from the school.

He said:

"In SS3, which is the most recent one, I got about 15 prizes and a trophy from my school as the overall best-graduating student and I’m grateful."

