Woman Pays N10,000 For Child's School Party But Receives N2k Gift And Small Food on Day of Ceremony
- A Nigerian woman is angry that despite paying N10,000 for her child's school party, she was given small food
- The woman said she got only two plates of jollof rice with small chunks of meat as well as a party gift worth N2000
- She said next time, she was not going to pay for end-of-term school party because she didn't like how she was treated
