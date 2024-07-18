BREAKING: JAMB Announces 2024 UTME Top Scorers, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the top scorers of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
This was disclosed at the ongoing 2024 policy meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 18.
As reported by The Punch, the 2024 UTME top scorers are Olowu Joseph from Ondo State, Alayande David from Oyo State, and Orukpe Joel from Edo State.
JAMB had earlier noted that it won’t announce the 2024 highest scorer to avoid a repeat of the “Mmesoma matter.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)