A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the devastating state of her house upon returning from a two-week trip.

The heartbroken lady discovered that her fan had malfunctioned, catching fire and filling her house with smoke and ashes.

Lady shares how her standing fan burnt to ashes Photo credit: @sheisamanda1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears over burnt fan

In the video, she expressed her shock and disbelief at the incident, recounting that she had foreseen and prayed about it before it occurred.

She explained that while travelling, a fire broke out in her exact location, which she initially dismissed as a mere coincidence.

Upon returning, the lady identified as @sheisamanda1 on TikTok said she was met with a scene of chaos and destruction.

Her house was covered in smoke and ashes, with the fan burnt beyond recognition.

Despite the extensive damage, fortunately, no other property in the house was affected by the fire.

In her words:

"I travelled for two weeks, got back and saw my house like this. I was flexing. Many things were going through my head at this point. Because God showed it to me btw where I travelled to light caught fire in the same place I was so I thought I was overthinking it that's why I did not take it serious.

"I just prayed and continued living. I am still in absolute shock how a fan can be burnt down to zero. House was smoking badly and nobody knew. Nothing really burnt."

Reactions as lady cries over burnt fan

The TikTok video sparked emotional reactions from netizens in the comments.

@Cynthia.Uchendu said:

"Change over is the main deal pls, consume any edible in the fridge bfr travelling, give away the ones u can’t finish, make u no burn house leaving lights on cos of zobo and kunu wey dey fridge."

@Irene wrote:

"Omo na so my fam catch fire for mid night oooo, I didn’t know what woke me up. I saw my fan burning. The way I jumped up and woke my girlfriend up. Omo imagine if I wasn’t around."

@Bammzy said:

"Lol is this important rn maybe just me but I’ll be so thankful atm I wasn’t home it’s electricity you can’t run must have been so fast God saved your life."

@davidolumati8 said:

"Aunty leave to much explanation drop aza make I help you replace what was lost."

@Hapangel Accessories in Uyo said:

"Same thing that happened to me. I just stepped out of my room that evening to respond to my neighbor and while we were gisting I decided to go back to my room to pick my phone and my room was on."

@Taniatomi said:

"I don’t know if I’m tripping or not, you said there was also a fire outbreak when you traveled, could it be a coincidence or an attack??? Cause what?So sorry dear."

@Katchy added:

"See henn u get luck. Ordinarily to leave my house daily to shop, I switch to Neutral daily oo then u left someone's property for 2 weeks with light on. wo if I be your landlord na eviction straight up."

Source: Legit.ng