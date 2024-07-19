A Nigerian mother has expressed her fulfilment on social media after using her 'last card' to rent a new apartment

According to the happy mother, she was able to raise money for the apartment after saving for a while

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud her over the achievement, which meant a lot to her

A Nigerian mother's joy knew no bounds as she took to social media to share her excitement after renting a new apartment.

The happy mother stated that she had used her "last card" to secure the accommodation, which was a significant achievement for her and her son.

Single mum fulfilled after renting house Photo credit: @thatgirlcalledsugar1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman overjoyed after renting house

After saving for a while, the resilient mother, identified as @thatgirlcallsugar1 on TikTok, raised enough money to rent the apartment.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her hard work and dedication paid off, and she was overjoyed with her accomplishment.

Despite spending her last penny on the apartment, she felt an overwhelming sense of fulfilment, knowing she and her son now had a place to call their own.

In a clip, she showed off the interior of the house with the caption:

"I used my last card to rent new apartment for me and my son."

Reactions as mum shows off apartment

Nigerians congratulated her on her achievement, flooding the comments section with messages of support and encouragement.

@deborah said:

"I rented the house but my daughter no gree follow me she prefer to stay with my mom."

@ij wrote:

"Baby congratulations to u, my own remain sml to complete, me & my daughter were not comfortable we're we are, God no go shame us."

@FinestAgbero said:

"Nor allow anybody when nor help you enter that hux, I dey advice u as a girl, talking out of experience."

@Chakalistic said:

"Pretty lady you resemble Nicki debarbie. I'm a new tiktoker please follow me back I'm following you. I will follow back anyone dat follows me you can unfollow me if I failed on my promise."

@Stephen Felicia said:

"I really want to get mine as well but i still want to sign for my Baking Skill tomorrow from same money so i don't have enough for the house rent."

@esosaojo35 added:

"Congratulations darling the God that provide for you to rent your will do mine in Jesus name amen."

Watch the video below:

Mum of 2 builds fine house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 26-year-old woman's hard work and resilience melted the hearts of netizens on social media.

The mother of two built a house for herself and her kids and documented the process online.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng