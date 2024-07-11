A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how her husband took their baby to church after she declined to go

The man backed the baby like a woman mounted his motorcycle and rode away to Sunday service

The family attends a white garment church, and their overflowing dress looked colourful as they rode away

A Nigerian lady said she did not want to go to church, but her husband insisted on going.

He had to be the one to take the baby with him as his wife said she did not want to attend Sunday service.

The baby relaxed on her father's back. Photo credit: TikTok/@horealtoekeh.

Source: TikTok

The video shared by Toks shows that the family attends the white garment church.

In the video, the man was seen backing the baby and getting ready to ride with the child to church.

His wife said goodbye to them. A lot of people have shared their thoughts on the nice clip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man takes his baby to church

@BEST SUTANA VENDOR IN LAGOS said:

"So forget it, you can't do shakara for daddy and daughter. It's only breess that aunty will miss."

@praiseboluwatife said:

"See as the baby sef dey look you. She’s like who are you waving at! Betrayal."

@KayomiBlack said:

"Best dad of the year."

@xulfyfabulux reacted:

"Plenty mummies full church jor."

@user4342961618534 said:

"Haaa you get mind oh. I hope they wont pass express oh. I love her calmness on her dad's back."

@Callme_Akaba said:

"He didn’t wear shoe?"

@Essential beauty studio said:

"Smiles for our side here dem go say u Dey control the man. Omooo I tire for people here ooo. This is lovely."

@lonieunice@gmail.com said:

"Your baby is like see my mummy no gree go church I go tell."

Lady and husband comes back from church with food

A lady and her husband were treated to generous portions of jollof rice at a church where they worshipped.

The lady shared a video showing that she and her husband were given five plates of yummy-looking food.

Many social media users asked her to tell them the name of the church so that they too could go and benefit.

Source: Legit.ng