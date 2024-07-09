With her Nigerian passport, a lady said she successfully travelled to 10 countries within three weeks and shared how she pulled it off

An adventurous lady, @MkpoutoPius, has said she recently embarked on a solo trip to 10 countries in three weeks.

@MkpoutoPius said she used her Nigerian passport and the entire trip cost her £3,000 (N6 million).

In a lengthy thread on X, @MkpoutoPius revealed she applied for a Schengen visa in Lagos herself, which allowed her to enter European countries.

She took off from Lagos, Nigeria, and visited countries such as Senegal, Cape Verde, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Vatican City, Greece, Germany, Switzerland, and Uganda.

Interesting details about her solo trip

While revealing it was a solo trip, @MkpoutoPius shared what she did in the countries she visited.

"...I made a list of the top tourist attractions in each city and made sure to visit them. I only retired to my accommodation at night to sleep."

On how she successfully travelled to 10 countries, @MkpoutoPius stated that she arranged everything herself. In her words:

"I arranged this entire trip by myself. NO TRAVEL ANGENT.

"I applied for my Schengen visa in Lagos by myself.

"I took a map of the world and traced my steps from country to country, then I proceeded to start booking the flights and accommodation by myself."

@click2cbn said:

"In all these flights, I noticed that Airpeace from Lagos to Senegal was the most expensive. "

@mroieniola said:

"I'm doing this in 2 weeks . But Abeg comot Senegal, Uganda and capeverde."

@wamide_a said:

"Love this a lot .

"Thank you for documenting and sharing."

@keolaosebikan said:

"Wow, this is very interesting.

"Did you have need for any kind if special visas to enter those African countries- Senegal and Cape verde? I know you must have used schenghen visa for the European countries."

@day_vheed said:

"Really impressive. Did you book your flight tickets in advance? Also, were the accommodations airbnb or hotels?"

@EnitanOyekanm said:

"Except you didn't give all the cost of air fares the nig leg seems to be the most expensive GBP 400 of all the ones you gave !"

