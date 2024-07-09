A Nigerian lady travelled abroad using only N27,750 as transportation fare from Lagos to another ECOWAS country

A Nigerian lady has shared the story of how she travelled from Nigeria to another country in the ECOWAS region.

The lady said she travelled by bus from Lagos to Lome, Togo which is visa-free for Nigerian citizens.

The lady said she spent N27,750 on transport fares to Togo. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijeaweleblog.

Favour said she made use of her Nigerian international passport for identification and it was enough to grant her entry into Togo.

She said she paid N27,750, travelling through the Seme Border after boarding a bus operated by GUO transport.

She noted that it could cost more to travel from Lagos to the Southeast than travelling to Togo.

She said:

"As a frequent Lagos-Southeast traveller, you won’t believe my shock when I realized it costs way less to travel to Togo. I decided to cut my coat according to my size and break up the trip the way I did. There are direct buses to Togo from different terminals in Lagos, including Mile 2, costing upwards of N40,000."

Her video got many reactions from her followers on TikTok with some of them saying they would like to travel out too.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels from Lagos to Togo

