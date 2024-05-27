A lady said she was able to travel from Senegal to The Gambia to see the West African country as a tourist

The lady said The Gambia is a good country to travel to, noting that as a tourist, one would not want to leave

She posted a video of her experience in The Gambia, and many people said they would like to visit the country

A Nigerian lady travelled to The Gambia, and she told people the amount of money she spent.

The lady's journey did not start in Nigeria; she was already in Senegal, where her tour kicked off.

The lady said she travelled from Senegal to The Gambia. Photo credit: TikTok/@thattokelady.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Toke, noted that she took a cab from Darkar to Pikine Park.

From Pikine Park, she boarded another car that took her to a border town of The Gambia for 9000CFA (N22,000).

She had to stamp her passport at the Gambian border so she could be allowed into the country.

From the border, Toke said she took another cab to Bara Ferry Port, where she took a ferry into Banjul.

Toke made use of her ECOWAS international passport to travel to the West African country.

She wrote:

"The Gambia is one of those countries you travel to and you don’t want to get out in a hurry. However, there are little things to explore as a tourist focused on attractions. Will you be visiting the Gambia soon? Or have you visited before?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady tours The Gambia

@olu said:

"Please be details Senegal/Gambia border. What's is the name?"

@ECD Divine Credits said:

"How much was fare from Nigeria to Gambia?"

@K45 commented:

"You what are you going to do all the way to the Gambia?"

Nigerian lady travels to Togo

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady shared her experience after she successfully travelled from Nigeria to Lome, Togo.

The lady said she decided to use the land border when she wanted to visit the West African country.

She ended up spending N38,000 for transportation and other charges she paid at immigration checkpoints.

Source: Legit.ng