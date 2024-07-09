A Nigerian lady has relocated to her village where she will become a permanent resident due to the high cost of city life

The lady said she used to live in Lagos, but her rent in the city increased to N1 million, and she refused to pay

The lady said she has paid for a 3-bedroom apartment in her village and that it costs less than N200,000

A Nigerian lady who was a resident of Lagos state has relocated to her village over the high cost of house rent in the city.

The lady said she was about to renew her rent in Lados city but realized it had increased to N1 million.

The lady said she paid less than N200k for rent in her village. Photo credit: TikTok/Atufe Lydia Sarah.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Atufe Lydia Sarah said she found a 3-bedroom apartment in her village, and she decided to move there.

Sarah said she paid less than N200,000 for the apartment in her village.

She showed the interiors of the apartment, noting that it looked very spacious.

According to Sarah, her village is less than 10 miles drive from Lagos.

Reactions as lady relocates from Lagos to her village

@Karisviva said:

"Abeg where's this your village let me come and rent a flat there?"

@Peter rich commented:

"Moving out of Lagos to a place close where u can get cheap land to do basic farming even if nah vegetable or rabbit production with less rent is wisdom."

@adebayo segun said:

"Village and Lagos is not the same, but your decisions are valid."

@Goldomotoye said:

"Where you move to? 200k for 3 bed in this Nigeria. Dey play."

@Merriment said:

"Na your personal house be this. Nor lie."

@preshyhair said:

"No try am oooo. Village worst."

