A Cameroon lady took to social media to share her experience after she travelled to Onitsha to buy goods

She went by road with two of her friends and had to change her Central African CFA franc to naira

The lady documented the journey, including how they were stopped about eight times on the road

A lady, @marieeloy915, has shared on TikTok how she travelled from Cameroon with two of her friends to buy goods in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The three ladies left their base in Limbe in the wee hours of the day and took a car.

@marieeloy915 did not say what goods she wanted to buy. She captured how they passed different checkpoints and had to change to a local currency to transact.

"They stopped us about eight times," @marieeloy915 noted.

@marieeloy915 did a voice-over on her TikTok video, narrating that they had passed through Abakaliki, Enugu, and Oka before getting to their destination.

People react to Marie's travel video

Warrior Of the Savannah said:

"You are a brave girl! That's a long journey! I wish you God’s mercy and protection always in Jesus Name!"

vituschinemerem said:

"Aba and onitcha sells more cheaper than lagos (incase you want to buy material's in large quantity you can visit Aba )."

Chinedu O. O. Dike said:

"You have just given me a lead. Am planning a two weeks exploratory holiday trip by road to Cameroon. That will be my first time there. "

Mahbot Yvonne said:

"Yesss ohhhh one and only plug in Limbe please guys like our videos and send your orders."

Don Giovanni said:

"Will visit Cameroon soon didn't know you speak English over there thought it was French."

Austin said:

"It means things are extremely cheap in Nigeria . I love my country."

queenzee9336 said:

"If business goes on like this then both govt esp SE with SS Nigeria govt should construct a rail line from ikom to major markets in SE."

