A Nigerian lady has detailed how scared she was during her first flight experience to Lagos State

She did not know it was business class that was booked for her and narrated how a male passenger helped her through the flight

She recalled how her fear increased when she looked out the window and saw how small houses looked

Precious Iheanacho, a Nigerian lady, has left internet users in stitches with her first flight experience.

Precious travelled to Lagos by air and was put in the business class.

Precious Iheanacho said she was very scared when the aeroplane throughout the journey. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, Facebook/Precious Iheanacho

Precious had issues following orders on aeroplane

She admitted her steeze and composure dropped to zero as the flight progressed. Precious recalled how she panicked when they were told to put their phones in airplane mode.

Putting on and removing her seat belt was another issue. Precious highlighted the role a fellow passenger played in calming her nerves and assisting her throughout the journey.

"...Owuya.. l was still very scared jaree.

"So they said we should switch off our phones or put it in airplane modes, fear no gree me put am for airplane mode, l switched it off kpatakpata.

"Then they asked us to put on the seat belts.. there was how that seat belt was ooo, l didn’t know how to remove it after we took off, l didn’t want to let those air hostess know, everyone has removed theirs but l was still on mine Kai!

"So the Daddy noticed and asked me to remove it, l just remove the big girl in me and asked him how do l remove it and he helped me.. so simple! But nervousness didn’t let me do it..."

Precious shared another scary moment

In a Facebook post, Precious added that her fear heightened when she looked through her seat window and saw how small houses on earth looked.

"When we were on the air, The fear increased, when l look from the glass, it looked like my eyes were just turning me, houses looked so small Kai!!

"Which kyn wahala be this, Shebi l for just enter GiG

"Then the man said again, try not to look outside, it will make u sick just close ur eyes before u know it we are in Lagos..."

Reactions trail Precious Iheanacho's flight experience

Emmanuel Goodnews said:

"Surely I'll experience this some day!.... Higher lever ma'am ."

Kanmi Olu Cypher said:

"Big girl. Ur first flight. Business class. Steeze is 1000%."

Viola Thomas said:

"Be like na only me no fit relate to this first time nervous experience sha, I don't even know how I escaped it but I maintained my composure and refused to ask anyone and question."

Olivia Adanna said:

"And also you felt it more bcos is a small planif it should be a bigger,you will not feel it much."

Ndidi Anike said:

"There's always a first time .

"And yes, always learn to ask for guidance when you're not sure of something. I find that it is more dignifying because it shows that you want to do something right."

