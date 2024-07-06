A Nigerian lady who earns a living as a teacher in Japan has cried out over a racist incident she experienced

The teacher said a student used the 'N-word' on her and also called her a monkey and these got to her

Mixed reactions trailed the teacher's outcry as some people tackled her for weeping while others showed her support

A Nigerian teacher in Japan, @gamezu3, has lamented on social media over a racist remark her student made to her.

In a TikTok video, the teacher broke down in tears as she recounted her heartbreaking encounter.

She said her student called her a monkey. Photo Credit: @gamezu3

Source: TikTok

@gamezu3, who graduated from a Japanese university, said her student called her a monkey and used the 'N-word' on her.

She lamented in Pidgin about being tired of abroad life. Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"On this day, my student called me a monkey and the N-word! This una abroad tier me! #FixAfrica."

Her video generated huge buzz online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the teacher's outcry

Mrs A said:

"Lol na to reply am for Yoruba say awon iran é ni monkey I can't see myself crying over these kind of thin."

Gerald said:

"From afar you will not understand the pain of racism until you experience it first hand. it's disheartening. Especially the first time."

Alex d black guy said:

"This thing Dey pain me Aswr, na the way u Dey cry Dey make me vex."

virtue Samuel said:

"Yesterday one asked me in ur country diid u have lion i said yes me and my cobra share the same bed.hes scared of me till now."

Brenda said:

"Thats why as Kenyans we want to fix our country.We don't want to go abroad no more when we can fix our country. Its working,other Africans should do the same.Running away does not help."

nsikanpeters said:

"And ur crying..it's means he or she has won for making u cry..get up dust ur self n encourage urself."

