A Nigerian man has shared how his woman left him because he can't speak and write English properly

In a video, he showed off himself inside an aeroplane and reiterated the fact that he doesn't care about her decision

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the man's experience

A young Nigerian man has gone viral after sharing the painful reason his woman dumped him.

He shared a video via the TikTok app, and it quickly went viral, garnering many comments from concerned netizens.

Man gets dumped over bad English Photo credit: @ebube_motorsltd/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man says lover dumped him over grammar

According to the man identified as @ebube_motorsltd on TikTok, his woman left him because he could not speak proper English.

However, he reiterated that her decision was no longer bothering him and that she was free to leave him as she pleased.

Speaking further, the man who appeared rich while onboard an aircraft prayed for a long life and asserted that his life would never be cut short by any unfortunate incident.

"She left me because of my broken English but I doesn't care. If she wants to go let her go. I can't die," he wrote.

Reactions as man shares experience with ex

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the post.

@midera58 said:

"I have one I don’t know what to do but his caring and sweet."

@officialElsa_cho said:

"DM me I can help you out like teach you how to speak good English. I don’t know why Nigerians no get joy ooo."

@lexiis reacted:

"Don’t let her bring you down sir, what was meant for you would find you."

@Glory okem said:

"Don't worry. I will speak the English for both of us."

@soft and femini said:

"Reading this gave me a headache. I can only imagine what she had to hear and read everyday."

@Chibeay reacted:

"Forget first class Dey Swt pass na money kill am. But mana this ur English is well ironed."

@Sophia baby reacted:

"Na she sabi me am not going anywhere, na English I won chop?"

@_mideriyo added:

"Good English is not a big deal she could have endured it."

Source: Legit.ng