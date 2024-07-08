A Nigerian lady surprised her groom with emotionally framed pictures that brought tears to his eyes on his wedding day

In the video, the bride approached her man with the photo, and he wasted no time in unveiling it

When he eventually saw that it was a photo of her mother, which was captured alongside him, he could not help but cry and appreciate his bride for the thoughtful gift

A Nigerian bride surprised her groom with a heartfelt gift on their wedding day: emotionally framed photos that moved him to tears.

In the video, the bride presents her groom with the framed picture, and he eagerly unveils it.

Upon seeing that it was a photo of her late mother taken with him, he couldn't hold back his tears, deeply appreciating his bride for such a thoughtful and touching gift.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sallypink3 said:

“De cry still put hand for nyash.”

Mhiz Anny wrote:

“I will marry once &marry right.”

Bisola:

“God Abeg if i want to marry. Let me marry once and let me marry right.”

Miss Paris:

“Crying and maintaining his Steeze.”

Raddy_Ibadan:

“Another day to cry about wetin no concern me.”

Only_1_hardunni222:

“Am I the only one one crying while watching this.”

Tolu:

“I love thoughtful gifts, God bless the couple.”

Oluwaseunfunmi Akinyemi:

“Another day to cry for stranger.”

Miss foodie:

“Is that him and his mum please?”

Tallest:

“The way he was holding the hand got me emotional.”

Jlyn:

“I even cried.”

Bettybose:

“Even when he was trying to be a man, the tears had to just drop. The pain of loosing a mother. I feel ur pain bro.”

KitanHairline:

“My own b say d guy is too handsome.”

Owerri Lash:

“Wht does the picture signify??”

The.unique15:

“He really tried to hold the tears. May God let our parents be alive and witness our success.”

Alhaji pastor Williams:

“My late mom keh we go cancel the shoot I’ll cry ehn.”

Yemilo:

“If you ask why I’m crying now I won’t be able to answer.”

