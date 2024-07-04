A Nigerian male student nurse turned to the garri business to fund his education, and his efforts paid off

In the video, the student nurse is shown peeling cassava with a knife, a crucial step in the garri-making process

He later shared that he successfully earned enough to cover his school fees and expressed his gratitude to God

Male student starts garri business. Photo credit: @demalenurse011

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ty7484 said:

“Trust me, it’ll be worth it at the end of the day.”

Maame kofua wrote:

“May god bless your hustle.”

Official Cynthia commented:

“You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you everything will end in your favour.”

Chibaby:

“May the lord give you more grace.”

Chiderahokeke5:

“What dose that teach you bro?”

Demalenurse 150:

“As a Man U have to hustle to survive, men don’t depend on any body to survive.”

Tiffanyofgod:

“God is Great my brother!!!”

Tiwa:

“May God continue to strengthen you.”

FatherNurse:

“God is your strength and He will never let you down.”

Daisy:

“The lord is your strength.”

Your_Angel:

“May God continue to provide.”

Preciousgold:

“The lord is Ur strength, I trust u.”

Kivie Elliotsbae:

“Make God crown your effort with success.”

Blessedjoseph:

“More grace bro.”

Just a girl:

“More strength and wisdom ijn.”

Lady grace:

“When I was staying with one woman like that ,she used to give me farmland to farm cassava so that I will be using it to pay my school fees then,I free garri tire.”

