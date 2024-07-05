A Nigerian lady shared a humorous incident with an Uber driver that quickly went viral on TikTok

In the video, she realised she couldn’t make an online payment due to a network issue and was uncertain about what to do next

The Uber driver then produced a POS machine, saving her from embarrassment and the woman expressed her admiration for the driver's quick thinking and resourcefulness

Fortunately, the resourceful Uber driver offered a POS machine, sparing her any embarrassment.

She later shared her admiration for the driver’s quick solution and helpfulness, as shown by @sayo_gold.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mo said:

“Standing on business.”

Thandeka Dlamini wrote:

“Honest question, why you didn't link your card on the uber app and let it deducted by uber when you request?”

Boitumelo commented:

“They should normalise this actually.”

Mejullie:

“He is used to customers doing that, so he came prepared.”

Tomi:

“He was prepared.”

Mai-Senpai:

“He no gree for anybody.”

Nosiiiiiii:

“Yho we need more of these kind of drivers.”

AYOADE:

“Be like them don show the man shege.”

Elisahelisah742:

“He is like... am not playing with you.”

Sam:

“This is so smart. Sincerely Taxi's need this.”

Thoughtsbyjordan:

“Actually all drivers need this.”

June:

“Standing on business.”

Thabi Matsepe:

“He is tired.”

Luxe:

“Bro is ahead of his time if we’re being honest.”

Masego Raboroko:

“They’d deduct money from my account and kind you, I hardly request. So I removed my card.”

Pablo:

“I think Ubers should have stickers or something so that we notice them after groove.”

The Fikayomi:

“There are levels to this thing.”

Sphokazi Mabaso:

“I love these uber drivers.”

Hillary Mupazviripo:

“Most of the people will ewallet you and by the time you go to the atm the money has been reversed. I’m sure he learned it the hard way.”

