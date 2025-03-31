A Nigerian lady has shared the romantic message she received from her man after serving him breakfast in bed

In the WhatsApp message, the grateful man appreciated his woman for being thoughtful and making him feel loved

At the end of the message, he promised to change her phone to a higher iPhone model, a promise which he later fulfilled

A Nigerian man's heartwarming display of gratitude towards his lover has captured the hearts of netizens.

The happy lady had shared a romantic message from her partner after serving him breakfast in bed.

Man sends WhatsApp message appreciating lover for breakfast in bed

Source: TikTok

Man upgrades lover's phone for serving him breakfast in bed

Identified as @lauracute874 on TikTok, the lady revealed the sweet message she received from her grateful partner.

His words were filled with appreciation and admiration for her thoughtful gesture, which he described as a first-time experience in his life.

In the message, he expressed his deep gratitude and affection, promising to cherish and love her forever.

He also made a promise to upgrade her phone to a newer model, a pledge he later honoured as confirmed in the video.

Man thanks thoughtful lover who served him breakfast in bed

Source: TikTok

The lady's post was accompanied by a screenshot of the chat, which showed the man's heartfelt words.

In his words:

"My love thank you so much for the breakfast you prepared for me this morning. This is the first time I am experiencing something like that in my entire life. I felt loved and appreciated. Thank you so much. I will forever love you. Never to break your heart or hurt you. I love you my world. Best beautiful woman. I am changing your phone to iPhone 15 Pro Max like you wanted."

While sharing the chat online, the excited lady gushed over her partner's heartfelt message to her.

"POV: I give my man breakfast in bed. Una no tell me on time say na like this love dey," she said.

Reactions as lady shares chat with partner

The post sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users praising the man's romantic gesture.

@Love baby said:

"Congratulations my dear."

@Executive ladies said:

"Congratulations my love but u never tell me the breakfast ooo."

@Bliss Bestie said:

"Congratulations."

@julie pearls said:

"Omo be like na wetin I go do so that my man go still change my phone."

@Mamma said:

"Congratulations buh why his getting married to second wife are you not enough for him."

@Faithnice Ediri said:

"Congratulations."

@Arike said:

"Mine just called me and told me he's bringing his second wife to the with his child. I left a month after with my kids. 6 months after I heard he's dead."

@Gift Uche said:

"My dear friend am happy that you are happy even though you have forgotten me but I will never forget how we started, the memories still with me, so so."

@Kim wrote:

"I want to ask something. What stage will you get in a relationship before you start doing all this things. I wan know."

Watch the video here:

Wife surprises husband with breakfast in bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a husband who was treated to a breakfast in bed and couldn’t hide his delight went viral.

The man revealed that his wife has been amazing lately and he wanted to know what he was doing right so he could do more of it.

