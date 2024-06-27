A Nigerian bride, newly married, was filmed during one of the most memorable moments of her wedding

In the video, she can be seen reaching out to her husband, who is holding a small bag filled with money

When he hands her three bundles of 500 naira notes, the bride playfully insists that it is not sufficient, prompting him to amusingly add another bundle

Bride gets N200k at wedding. Photo credit: @yorubatradwedding

Source: TikTok

He hands her three bundles of 500 naira notes. The bride, finding them insufficient, jokingly demands more, leading to a humorous exchange in which he adds another bundle to her delight, as shown by @yorubatradweddings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wa_aziri said:

“I love how she’s sitting next to him and not kneeling.”

Oluwadamilare wrote:

“Some mother Inlaw go Dey use eyes calculate the amount n be like hummm.”

Yetqueen commented:

“My husband will never be poor,”

Jwoleruthdemila:

“Money wey the man go still borrow.”

Doby:

“How much is so I will know when me and my come back to Nigeria for our traditional wedding.”

Princess Laposh:

“Dis wife nah mobimpe sis lateef wife ooo.”

Yeshua-beloved:

“This is one of saidaboj student I'm very sure.”

Abisola209:

“My husband will never be poor.”

Ogechi:

“Who else heard give me I will give you back.”

Adeneyeayomide421:

“She even get patience as he dey remove the rubber band na him i go don collect am.”

Micheal:

“All Yetunde like money same as my too.”

Baby girl:

“My husband will never be poor.”

Honeydrop:

“My man will never be poor ijn.”

User839393843839292:

“Who else noticed that she was trying to tell him to bring out more money if it's only that man he wouldn't have given har the last one.”

Mom wealth:

“Where una dey meet mab.”

Oluwaseunayo bridget:

“I already buy Ghana must go bag to pack money on my engagement but na husband remain like.”

Tinalove519:

“300 hundred thousand,God bless u sir, don't collect it backooo.”

